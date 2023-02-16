The St. Francis Foundation is honored to recognize Terri Johnson, Stanberry, as the 2023 Spirit of St. Francis awardee to be presented at the upcoming gala on February 18.

The Spirit of St. Francis Award honors an individual that embodies the five values that the Franciscan Sisters of Mary brought to Maryville more than 128 years ago. These values are compassion, respect, stewardship, community and service.

“Terri certainly embodies all these values and more as she continues to advocate for mental health resources across the region,” noted Fallon Stiens, owner of Fallon L. Stiens DDS Family Dental.

The dentistry business is proud to sponsor this year’s Spirit of St. Francis Award.

“We absolutely love Terri! She is such a positive person and has an amazing influence on our area,” continued Stiens.

Johnson, a Mental Health Ambassador during the 2022 St. Francis Gala, has been instrumental in getting the Character Strong Mental Health and Wellbeing Curriculum adopted in school districts across Northwest Missouri. In March, thanks to her efforts, the curriculum will begin in 11 school districts across five counties in Northwest Missouri, at no cost to the school districts.

Johnson is the executive director of the Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC), a position she has held the past 21 years. She retired from 30 years in public education in 2011, having served as a school counselor and student council advisor.

She has presented workshops in 25 states on topics ranging from student leadership, council advisor skill building, mental health, team-building with school staff and creating a positive school climate. She is the co-author of two books on student leader activities and is considered a leading expert on resources for student leadership.

Johnson served two terms as the president of the National Association of State Student Council Executive Directors. In 2008, she was inducted into the Missouri Circle of Excellence and named Innovator of the Year for the St Joseph School District. In 2000, she was Missouri Advisor of the Year, and was recognized as the National Earl Reum Award winner in 2016.

She is active in the Stanberry community serving on the community betterment committee and is an active member of the Stanberry United Methodist Church, where she loves helping to decorate the sanctuary and create a welcoming environment for members. But, she feels her greatest accomplishment is raising three sons, alongside her husband Bruce, who is a Stanberry R-2 retired superintendent.