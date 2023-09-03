Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the St. Francis Foundation welcomed more than 200 golfers to the 2023 St. Francis Classic, hosted by Mel and Carol Tjeerdsma and sponsored by Kawasaki, August 25, at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course.

The theme “A Mission Unlike Any Other,” a play on The Masters, was used for this tournament rooted in tradition. This year, the tournament paid tribute to the memory of Vince Tobin and welcomed many members of the Tobin family back to Maryville for the special occasion. Now in its 33rd year, the St. Francis Classic has contributed more than $1.2 million in support of the local medical center.

This year’s tournament raised nearly $85,000 with proceeds supporting vital cardiac needs at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Friends of the foundation gathered on the evening prior to the tournament at Rose Hill Acres, where they enjoyed Master’s themed food and beverages and heard from Carol Tjeerdsma on how important the medical center is to her.

The tournament was not only filled with fun competition but a chance to win $1,000 in a golf ball drop, sponsored by United Fiber and United Electric Cooperative, silent auction items, a raffle for a brand-new Club Car, sponsored by The Waldinger Corporation and Championship Motors, food from Hy-Vee, and specialty drinks from R/Farm Distilling and Nodaway Valley Bank.

The winner of the golf ball drop was Nick Freeman and the golf cart raffle winner was Derrick Schluter.

Golfing winners of the morning flight were Greg Pargas, Rudy Pargas, Don Shields and Ben Shifflet, representing Nodaway Valley Bank with a score of 54. Cory McVinua, Jeff James, Caleb Booth and Lloyd Bliley, representing Maryville Housing Authority, came away champions of the afternoon flight with a score of 52.

Golfers ended their round at the 19th Hole, with snacks and beverages provided by Rogers Pharmacy.