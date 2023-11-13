The South Nodaway R-IV School District was given a whole beef, or around 600-700 hanging pounds from the Julie, Jeff and Heather Martin. Superintendent Dustin Skoglund was grateful for the donation, and thinks it important to have that sort of relationship with local members of the community. Donations like this help feed many students and patrons and saves the district money according to Skoglund. The district will be using some of the meat at the concession stand during the Class 1 District 7 Championship match-up between Platte Valley and Worth County on November 10 in Barnard.

Jeff Martin, Head Cook Pam Bledsoe and Skoglund pose in front of the school’s freezer full of beef.