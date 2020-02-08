Sharon Sue Wynn, 80, Burlington Jct., died Monday, February 3, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born May 28, 1939, in Rock Port, to Orval O. Johnston Wagner and Gladys M. Langfelt Wagner. She graduated from Torrington High School, WY, and then from beauty school. She attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

She married Ben Wynn. They farmed and operated Wynn Bros. Trucking in Burlington Jct.

Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, February 8 at the Burlington Jct. Christian Church. The family will receive guests at the church at 10 am. Burial immediately following the services will be at Green Hill Cemetery in Rock Port.

Following the graveside service, dinner will be served at the Methodist Church in Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion, Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.