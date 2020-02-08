Connie Florence Madden, 80, Maryville, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born July 13, 1939, in Ravenwood, to Earl Bolan and Edna Marie Slagle Adwell. She was a Ravenwood High School graduate. She lived in Conception Jct. for many years, then moved to St. Joseph in 2005, and to Maryville in 2015.

On April 4, 1959, she married James Leo Madden at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Parnell. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2001.

Mrs. Madden’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Celebration of life services will be at 11 am, Saturday, February 8 at the Tri-Meadows Reception Hall, Conception Jct. The burial will be at a later date at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Partners, St. Joseph, or to the American Alzheimer’s Association.

