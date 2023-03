The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for March 7th at 10 am. The sirens will sound as if it’s an actual event.

The National Weather Service, the American Red Cross, the State Emergency Management Agency and the Nodaway County Health Department all have good weather/disaster tips on their websites.

www.weather.gov

www.redcross.org

www.sema.dps.mo.gov

www.nodawaypublichealth.org