* South Nodaway will not be in session tomorrow, Monday, February 8. They will have a virtual/AMI day due to poor road conditions plus extreme cold. No vo-tech.

* St. Gregory School will not be in session Monday, February 8. Bishop Johnston has announced a red snow day.

* Maryville RII will not have in-person classes on Monday, February 8. Remote learning day (AMI Day).

* Northeast Nodaway will not be in session Monday, February 8 due to inclement weather. This will be an AMI day. Students check your school email. Elementary parents, teachers will make contact over Remind.

* West Nodaway classes are canceled Monday, February 8. This will be an AMI day. Parents please see your email. Student assignments are posted in google classroom. PK-1 work was sent home Friday.

* Horace Mann will be closed Monday, February 8.