After two years of COVID-19 virus shopping irregularities, the sales tax revenues of Nodaway County are seeing an increase.

Comparisons of January and February 2020 to 2022 show general sales tax from Nodaway County consumer spending across the board increasing from $377,665.34 in 2020 to $430,708.04 in 2022. This $53,042.51 is a 12 percent increase over the two-year span. The county budget for 2022 has planned $3.081 million in general sales tax revenue.

Another tax that saw a Nodaway County increase is from fuel. It grew by $30,044.51 during the first two months of 2022, which is up 18 percent. With the raw cost of fuel going into the tank having huge increases of late, this tax revenue may see a decline as more people may limit their travel when possible.

Two other tax revenues for the county come from a use tax and a vehicle sales tax. The use tax has dipped the first two months of 2022 and the vehicle sales tax saw a slight bump of $2,460.10.

While the year is still fresh with 2022 data, the commissioners see the increase of sales tax may be due to the beginnings of inflation pricing and also possibly some of the federal stimulus monies being spent.