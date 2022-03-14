The Public Water Supply District of Nodaway County board voted February 21 to increase water rates seven percent for their customers which will begin on the water purchased after March 20.

The minimum bill of $30 per month, which includes up to 1,000 gallons usage, will not be impacted by this rate change.

A customer using 5,000 gallons per month will see their bill increase by $4.20 per month, from $90.08 to $94.28.

The increase is required to cover the City of Maryville’s recent 9.9 percent raise of water purchases that Rural Water garners for the district’s customers. Ninety percent of the water bought by the district for its customers is purchased from City of Maryville. The district anticipates Maryville to increase their price of water again due to the 2021 rate study recommendations. More planning for significant water treatment plant projects by Maryville is ongoing and this increase to Rural Water customers is not due to these possibilities.

The last district increase for water cost was November 1, 2013. The most recent increase the district placed on water rates, 30 months ago, was due to the purchase of a new metering and customer portal system.