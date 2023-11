The Nodaway County Federated Republican Women will meet at 6 pm, Thursday, November 9 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 East First Street, Maryville. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

The guest speaker is Matt Crouch, state director of Heritage Action for America. A complimentary dinner will be served. Admission is free but RSVPs are requested by emailing Connie McGinness at cjmcginness1@gmail.com.