By Morgan Guyer

As the seconds ticked away during the Class 1 Missouri State Championship Game in Columbia, the Platte Valley seniors took in the moment.

Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle, Kali Redden, Tina Turpin and Ellen Hayden played four years with the program, and would be ending their high school careers with three state titles, and an impressive overall record of 118-6.

Platte Valley defeated Liberal 55-25 on March 6 in the state semifinal to advance to the state title game, where they would face off against Northeast (Cairo). Northeast made an impressive run to the final, defeating Class 1 powerhouses Meadville and Delta.

Both teams came out of the gate ready to go on March 7, as the offenses swapped buckets early. Platte Valley led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter. Sophomore Mya Wray has been starting for Platte Valley ever since the injury to Angle. Northeast made an effort to play off of Wray near the three-point line, and she responded by scoring 11 first half points to give Platte Valley a 30-17 lead into the break. Northeast wouldn’t go away however, as they responded with a big third quarter to make it just a five point Platte Valley lead heading into the final quarter.

Collins took over in the fourth quarter, leading Platte Valley to the victory, 64-52. She finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds on 12-18 shooting to finish her high school career. It was a fitting end for one of the best Class 1 players and future Northwest Missouri State Bearcat.

Head Coach Tyler Pedersen reflected on the season, and being able to coach this group of players.

“It was just a phenomenal team effort. These girls are so unselfish. It’s fun to coach players who are coachable,” Pedersen said. “After the game I got a little emotional, because I told them I just love coaching you.”