Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bill Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

tiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/6/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Approved: Clerk Fee Report for September 2020.

Requisitions: Sheriff to ICS Jail Supplies for supplies; road and bridge to Hilton for training; to Allen’s Ready Mix for concrete for Bridge #1034003; to Maryville Chamber for safety incentives; to J.A. Traffic for 911 signs.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email updates on the Historical Preservation grant

Patton submitted the September expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Ed Walker discussed information from his MACTO training. The commission signed the transfer documents of funds with Jackson County for the trade of softmatch credits for BRO funds. Documents were sent on to Earl Newill, chief engineer with Jackson County and Andy Macias with Snyder & Associates.

Matthew “Flag” Flaherty, Northwest Missouri Cellular, gave some updates on the county’s account and reviewed how the contract will change for the next two years.

Sheriff Randy Strong came in to let the commission know that a deputy had a non-injury vehicle accident on October 7. The vehicle was totaled and an insurance claim will be sent to MOPERM.

A Nodaway County resident called to inquire about the criteria for filling a vacant Nodaway County Health board seat. The commission discussed some criteria and encouraged the caller to touch base with Tom Patterson at Nodaway County Health as well.

The commission signed a quarterly report form for PA applicant reporting for FEMA-4451-DR-MO.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission reviewed one final application submitted under round two of the CARES Act Funds small business grant process with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer on hand to answer questions.

Chris Thompson, American Broadband, stopped in to discuss requirements on restrictions for burying a cable.

A call was put in to Coenen Electric regarding the Administration Center generator. Bill Walker arranged for Arnold Plumbing to install the new water fountains at both the Courthouse and Administration Center.

The commission looked over a culvert on Highway CC. This is a part of the maintenance for Polk Township and they were called. An inspection was made of Road #975 in Washington Township where a road closed sign was requested and will be installed. Also inspected a tube on Road #954 in Grant Township.

Lynn Anderson, MoDOT, presented the commission with a flash drive containing pictures and reports for Bridge #085006 and Bridge #0456011 necessary to finalize reports to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA.)

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 10/13/2020. The motion passed.