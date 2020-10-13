Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bill Walker, Bob Stiens, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/1/2020. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Liquor License to Goff Grocery, LLC; Recorder Fee Report for September 2020.

Accounts Payable: Checks #77160-77177

Requisitions: County clerk to Elkins-Swyers for election supplies; hazardous waste to Kevin Hartman for pay for October Hazardous Waste site.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: CCAM annual meeting information, Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare benefits letter given to human resources director, request from Children’s Mercy for 2021 budget consideration.

Received a check from MOPERM to finalize the lightning damage from August 2019.

The commission reviewed the letter from Jackson County regarding the transfer of BRO funds for softmatch credits. The letter was shared with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, who will draft a similar letter from Nodaway to Jackson County for the trade.

Human Resources Director Tammy Carter reviewed some of the insurance information she has received in from the RFQ.

A call was put in to Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction, regarding an issue with a ticket for Nodaway Township. Jameson will touch base with the office to see how they want to handle it.

Sheriff Randy Strong gave updates regarding the transfer to the Consolidated 911 as well as other departmental updates. Strong also presented a request to move Deputy Michael Logan to sergeant status. A call was put in to Burns, who is at a training, to discuss this request. The request was approved.

A resident of White Cloud Township stopped in to inquire about a road within the township that is no longer being used. Information about closing the road was given in case he wishes to pursue this path.

An authorization form was sent regarding the annual safety inspection on the courthouse elevator. Form was signed and returned to Elevator Safety Services, Inc. (ESSI) for the November inspection.

The commission reviewed the final group applications for CARES Act Funds submitted under round two of the small business grants and the taxing entities process with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer on hand to answer questions.

Jennifer Sardigal Jarvis, MoDOT, called in to discuss bridge reports and other items with the commission.

Steve Farnan, Washington Township clerk, stopped in to inquire about putting a road closed sign on Road #975. A sign will be ordered and put in place.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 10/08/2020. The motion passed.