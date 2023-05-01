The 2023 Northwest Missouri State University football schedule will feature five home games at Bearcat Stadium.

The five-game home schedule will include a Thursday night matchup on September 7 against Emporia State, a Family Weekend affair with Lincoln on September 23, an October 7 tilt with Central Oklahoma, a Homecoming contest against Pittsburg State on October 21 and a Senior Day assignment on November 11 against Nebraska-Kearney.

In 2023, the Bearcats will return 15 starters including nine on offense and six on defense.

Head Coach Rich Wright has produced a mark of 52-13 in his previous five seasons roaming the Bearcat sideline. His .800 winning percentage ranks fourth among NCAA Div. II coaches with a minimum of five years’ head coaching experience. Wright has guided Northwest to a record of 46-8 in conference play and has claimed three MIAA regular season championships.

Northwest has produced a winning season in 27 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak among NCAA Division II programs. Northwest has also reached the playoffs in 18 straight seasons, which is not only the longest active streak, but an NCAA Division II record.

Season ticket information for the 2023 season will be released at a later date.