At the April 24 Maryville City Council meeting, it was approved to accept McClure Engineering’s, St. Louis, stormwater management plan for Southview Apartments Phase III, which will consists of two 16-plex units. It constructs an additional detention basin with regulated release rates, and limited post-development peak flows to below pre-development levels. The project, located at 214 Volunteer Avenue, represents over $6.5 million in housing investment.

An ordinance amending Chapter 235, related to smoking marijuana in workplaces and public places was approved. The amendment removes the “medical” definition and ensures code consistency. Marijuana cannot be smoked where smoking tobacco is prohibited.

A resolution adopting the Nodaway County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan was authorized. The plan is in place to reduce or eliminate long-term hazard risk to people and property. Plan requires an update every five years, and is required for eligibility in Federal Emergency Management Agency Hazard Mitigation Assistance Grant Programs.

A special use permit for Jacob Katsion’s property located at 119 and 119 1/2 Franklin Place was approved. Katsion is looking to utilize property as short-term rental. The property includes five off-street parking spaces. The planning and zoning commission recommended approval at the April 19 meeting.

An ordinance to amend definitions regarding yard space and permitted accessory uses in the city code was accepted. It adds portable storage container definition, and increases height to accessory building from 15 to 20 feet. It also limits accessory buildings to two per property, and restricts accessory building size to 1,500 square feet. It also limited portable storage containers to one per property.

A rights of way agreement for communications facilities with Embarq Missouri, was approved. It defines terms and conditions for private use of public rights-of-way, and is generally intended for utility or telecommunications users. Embarq has acquired CenturyLink-Lumen, Brightspeed, who will be completing the South Main relocation within the next two weeks. It includes the removal of remaining utility poles on the east side.

A discussion was held regarding council member service on various city boards. Benjamin Lipiec agreed to serve on the Tourism Committee, while Bryan Williams agreed to serve on Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. On South Main Phase I, RS Electric is installing traffic signal arms and cabinets, which will be activated over the next month. Private utility relocations should be complete by the week of May 1, and will include the removal of utility poles. VF Anderson will continue laying out the new Walmart drive and access points to Burger King and Hineline Furniture. Construction of the new entrance will be coordinated with the asphalt overlay on the project to reduce any closures of the access point. VF Anderson has started forming the concrete sidewalk, and will also begin work on the bike/pedestrian trail on the westside. The contractor will receive additional working days related to weather and private utility delays. Additional days will require a formal change order approved by MoDOT. Phase I is approximately 82 percent complete.

On Phase II, the city is close to being able to bid construction of the project, which is a 21 day bid period.

The Lisa Lane project held a stormwater project pre-construction meeting on April 14, that will begin on May 15. All concrete has been poured with the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project. The city will work with the Tourism Committee on new wayfarer signage.

The council held a closed session to work on bid specifications.