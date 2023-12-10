The Northwest Missouri State University Recycling Center is collecting donations of non-perishable foods to help reduce hunger in the community this month.

Northwest Facility Services is organizing the collection, which invites residents to donate food items Monday, December 11, through Saturday, December 16, at the Recycling Center, located in the 1100 block of Icon Road in Maryville. Area residents may drop off their recyclables and food donations during the Recycling Center’s regular hours between 7 am and 6 pm, Monday through Friday or between 8 am and noon on Saturday.

Food donations will benefit the Bearcat Food Pantry and The Ministry Center. Needed items include canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, soup, dried pasta, sauce, oatmeal, cereal, crackers, peanut butter and jelly.

During the holiday season, the Recycling Center will close Friday, December 22, through Tuesday, December 26. It will reopen 8 am to 6 pm, Wednesday, December 27, to accommodate community recycling after Christmas and close again Thursday, December 28, through Monday, January 1.