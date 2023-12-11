The 50th Missouri Governor’s Conference on Agriculture was held November 16-17 at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Osage Beach.

Agriculture leaders from across Missouri were recognized by Governor Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn during the conference. The award recipients were honored at the Missouri Agriculture Awards Luncheon for their commitment, service and impact on Missouri agriculture. Among those recognized was Dr. Adam Acklin, Graham, as the Missouri Food Animal Veterinarian of the Year.

Acklin, owner of Acklin Veterinary Services, Barnard, began his practice in January 2013. He received his vet degree from University of Missouri – Columbia in 2010. He has an associate, Dr. Cord Huettner and a full time employee, Mason Ewart; part time employees, Holly Mitts, Maverick Price, Chandler Steinmeier and Lillian Smith.

Adam is married to April and they have two children, Aiden and Asher.

“These individuals and businesses play a significant role in the success of our state’s agriculture industry,” said Chinn. “It is a privilege to recognize their accomplishments. Their leadership and dedication do not go unnoticed.”