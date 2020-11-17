North Star Advocacy Center intern and Northwest Missouri State University senior, Gabi Brooks, recently wrote a photo book dealing with domestic violence and sexual assault.

She recently donated three copies to the Maryville Public Library.

The book, titled, “North Star Advocacy Center and the Realities of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault,” aims to spread awareness of the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. It addresses the misconceptions about domestic and sexual abuse and helps one understand the complexities of these situations.

“It is the unfortunate truth that our society does not affirm the injustices that happen to survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” Brooks said. “Instead, we are quick to doubt, question and even blame. My goal in creating this book is to shed light on the devastating realities of these issues so that we as a society can start believing and validating survivors of abuse.”

Toward the end of the book, Brooks also provides ways one can support survivors of this type of violence and how one can get more involved in their community.

The book is available for purchase at North Star Advocacy Center, 1220 East Second Street, and Minnie Lane, 114 East Third Street, both in Maryville. The book may also be read at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street.

