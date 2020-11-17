North Star Advocacy Center intern and Northwest Missouri State University senior, Gabi Brooks, recently wrote a photo book dealing with domestic violence and sexual assault.
She recently donated three copies to the Maryville Public Library.
The book, titled, “North Star Advocacy Center and the Realities of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault,” aims to spread awareness of the issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. It addresses the misconceptions about domestic and sexual abuse and helps one understand the complexities of these situations.
“It is the unfortunate truth that our society does not affirm the injustices that happen to survivors of domestic and sexual violence,” Brooks said. “Instead, we are quick to doubt, question and even blame. My goal in creating this book is to shed light on the devastating realities of these issues so that we as a society can start believing and validating survivors of abuse.”
Toward the end of the book, Brooks also provides ways one can support survivors of this type of violence and how one can get more involved in their community.
The book is available for purchase at North Star Advocacy Center, 1220 East Second Street, and Minnie Lane, 114 East Third Street, both in Maryville. The book may also be read at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street.
North Star Advocacy Center provides services
The North Star Advocacy Center, 1220 East Second Street, Maryville, seeks to empower victims of domestic violence to make permanent changes to end abuse in their lives.
In 2019, the center provided direct services for a total of 209 clients, 168 were female, 13 male and 28 children.
Services provided included:
• 101 crisis interventions,
• 2,727 case management,
• 197 court advocacy,
• 42 shelter clients for 602 bed nights,
• 72 support groups held, 34 attended,
• 163 calls received on the 24-hour crisis hotline,
• 15 hospital and medical advocacy,
• 24 therapy and client counseling,
• 89 client transportations,
• 1,237 transitional housing bed nights,
• 54 trainings given to 772 individuals,
• For a total of 3,388 direct services and 173 volunteers for 2,287 hours.
The center staff included victim advocates, a court and victim advocate, volunteer coordinator, on-call staff and executive director.
North Star Advocacy Center receives no tax funding for its operation. The center operates through donations and grants to provide the services needed in the five county area of Nodaway, Atchison, Holt, Grant and Worth.
Things currently needed are gift cards, brooms and dust pans, cleaning supplies and small kitchen supplies. To donate any of these items, contact Jeanine Montgomery at 660.562.2320 to set up a time for the drop off.
Money may be donated by either mailing or dropping off a check at 1129 East Second Street, Maryville. If the donation is for $100 or more, individuals are eligible for a tax credit. Monetary donations can be made at the northstarac.org website using PayPal. The shelter has also started an Amazon Smile account which is under North Star Advocacy Center. The center will receive .05 percent of the profit. For more information on monetary donations, contact the center at 660.562.2320.
