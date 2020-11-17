Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins reported this week a third round of CARES Act relief for small businesses will be released in early December.

Businesses in Nodaway County, which have not applied and received CARES Act dollars earlier from the county’s distribution, are encouraged to make an application for a potential $5,000 grant. The county has nearly $300,000 left to distribute to small business which incurred expenses due to COVID-19, noted Jenkins.

The first round of CARES Act dollars helped 140 firms and the second saw 29 businesses receive dollars. Jenkins said she had been approached by several small business owners about the program, who had not previously applied.

The application can be found on the Nodaway County website; nodawaycountymo.us or by coming to the collector treasurer’s office in the Administration Center.

“It is imperative for business owners who are interested to act quickly,” said Jenkins, as the deadline to make an application is November 25.

Dollars will begin to be distributed the week of December 10.