The Nodaway Holt Band needs instruments.

Band instructor Becky Reinig recently posted on social media the band is in need for used horns.

“The horns can be on loan to the school, or a donation to the music department,” said Reinig.

Those who would like to loan or donate a horn can email Reinig at breinig@nodholt.org or contact the school office, 660.939-.2135.