The 81st annual Missouri Boys State has been reorganized and rescheduled for November.

The hybrid format will kick off with a series of virtual sessions on Saturday, November 14. Then on Thursday, November 19 the Boys State citizens will meet in Warrensburg for a live session which will continue until Sunday, November 22. The students will be housed in hotel rooms but the activities will take place on the University of Central Missouri campus.

Nodaway County boys who will participate are:

Davin Davis, son of Jim and Dixie Davis, attends Maryville High School and is sponsored by Nodaway Valley Bank.

Activities: Hound Howlin’ City leadership class, E2 Fellowship leadership program, the Superintendent’s Cabinet, National Honor Society, Maryville Sharks swim team, tennis and track.

Brady Farnan, son of Shantel and Darren Farnan, attends Maryville High School and is sponsored by American Legion Post 100.

Activities: FBLA, football, FCA, HHC, NHS, baseball, International Club, Octagon, basketball, state FBLA in hospitality management, baseball district academic award and honor roll.

Gunnar Grispino, son of Frank and Susan Grispino, attends Maryville High School and is sponsored by American Legion Post 100.

Activities: Robotics, tennis, National Honor Society and academic team.

Jordan Jenkins, son of Jason and Connie Jenkins, attends North Nodaway High School and is sponsored by American Legion Post 464.

Activities: Baseball, football, FBLA, National History Day state contender, all-state baseball nomination, National Honor Society, all-state academic team.