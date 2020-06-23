Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners, Walker and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/16/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: liquor license applications for M&M Pub & Grub; Pagliai’s Pizza; Elks #760.

Requisitions: road and bridge to Northwest Rental for tires; prosecuting attorney to CIS, LLC for extra hire; sheriff to Northwest Auto Repair, LLC for repairs; to Haug Communications for equipment and labor.

Accounts Payable: check #76437

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: COVID-19/CARES Act Fund emails

Patton submitted the May expense and revenue budget reports for review.

A resident called in to discuss roads. A referral was made to the road supervisor for Polk Township.

Documentation has been received from Allison Archambo, Preservation Planner and Grants Manager with Department of Natural Resources, regarding the Historic Preservation Grant application. A call was put in to Kim Mildward, NW Regional Council of Governments, to discuss. Mildward will be in on Tuesday to discuss.

A conference call was held with Kasey White, Core Adjusting and Bob Whipple, Whipple Telephone Service, regarding the lightning strike insurance claim from August 2019. White requested further information to assist him in his documentation.

Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice discussed requisitions he had submitted for approval. Rice also gave updates on the status of the prosecuting attorney’s office now that he has been appointed.

Burns made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. The motion passed.

The FEMA-4451-DR-MO quarterly report, SEMA PA-6 form, was signed and returned.

The commission inspected Road #860 and #894 in Hughes Township.

Stiens made a motion for commission adjourn until 6/23/2020.