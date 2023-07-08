The Nodaway News Leader’s 10th Annual Photo Contest had 50 entries in the two age divisions that were judged by three photographers plus a Facebook contest.

Timothy Westfall, a Maryvillian who travels throughout the world with his job, entered a photo of the National Cemetery at Pearl Harbor, HI entitled “Rainbow over Punchbowl” in the 18 and over Places category, which earned the Grand Prize of the contest. He received $100 in Maryville Chamber Bucks and a certificate as his award.

The winning photographs, along with the faces of the individuals who captured the first place photographs, will be displayed in the Nodaway News Leader’s windows during the Nodaway County Fair. The 11 first place winners each received $20 and a certificate, while second and third places received certificates.

“Every year, I am pleasantly pleased to see the variety and quality of the entries,” said Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner. “It is a highlight of our year to showcase the talent of our area’s photographers with this contest. I would like to thank all who submitted their work to be judged.”

In the youth division, ages 17 years and younger, the categories, placing and title of the photo follow:

• Places: first, Ainslee Myers, Maryville, “Fireworks at Mozingo;” second, Hudsen Cline, Maryville, “Baseball, bats and ball on sidewalk;” third, Max Smith, Maryville, “Baseball.”

• Nature: first, Smith, “Rabbit;” second, Hadley Cline, Maryville, “Sleepy cat;” third, Emily Bax, Maryville, “Pretty Purple Flowers.”

• Black and white: first, Dena Mullock, Maryville, “Say I won’t;” second, Hadley Cline, “Goats in a Tub.”

• Digital enhancement: first, Mullock, “Blue Dawn;” second, Heather Holmes, Fillmore, “Springtime Sweetheart;” third, Elley D. Cline, Maryville, “Panther, the Cat.”

• County Landmarks: first, Bax, “Belltower.”

In the adult division, ages 18 and older, the categories, placing and photograph title follow:

• People: first, Carol Meyer, Maryville, “Cousins;” second, Linda Younger, Hopkins, “Following Dad’s footsteps;” third, Barry Beacom, Rochester, MN, “I Got One”

• Places: first, Younger, “Winter barn scene;” second, Rebecca Egbert, Barnard, “Mt. Rainier;” third, Jessica Law, Maryville, “The Getaway Cabin.”

• Nature: first, Meyer, “Fireflies at Dusk;” second, Sandy Smail, Maryville, “Sunrise on Sprague Lake;” third, Tana Wymer, Clearmont, “Blossom Sunset.”

• Black and white: first, Law, “Catch & Release;” second, Lyn Vaught, Maryville, “Prom Beauty” third, Dee Dobbins, Pickering, “Lighthouse Nova Scotia.”

• Digital enhancement: first, Law, “Bilby Sunset;” Holly Holmes, Fillmore, “Country Boy.”

•County Landmarks: first, Bradley D. Cline, Maryville, “Courthouse Under the Light of the Moon;” second, Kandie Lager, Clyde, “God’s County;” third, Law, “Bilby Lake.”