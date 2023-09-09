North Nodaway R-VI school district dedicated the Beccy Baldwin Center for Early Learning, September 1, with a ribbon cutting. Holding the ribbon, are school board members, President Vicki Riley and Jennifer Clements. Cutting the ribbon are Baldwin’s daughters, Bess Rolofson, Jodi Grosse, Ali Carson and Lyndi Blamey. Looking on is board member, Krista Barcus.

Baldwin served as NN Elementary principal from 1994 to 2004. She started the preschool program and was an integral part of the Mustang family. After retiring from NN, Baldwin served as RPDC director, which includes 59 school districts in the northwest area. She served as an advocate for small rural schools. She was instrumental in the new teacher development for their first two year which became a statewide movement.