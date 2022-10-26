All registered voters will be welcomed to the polls November 8 to mark their General Election ballot.

Voters will be required to show a valid government-issued photo ID such as a Missouri drivers license, a US passport, a military ID or a Missouri nondriver license.

Those who are registered to vote but do not have a valid photo ID will need to vote on a provisional ballot. If the voter returns to their voting precinct place on election day and shows a valid photo ID, their vote will count. If the voter’s signature matches the signature in the voter registry, their vote will count.

For individuals who do not have a valid photo ID, the Missouri Secretary of State’s office will help in obtaining the nondriver license for free.

A nondriver license can be received at the Missouri Department of Revenue with a birth certificate or US passport or a US certificate of citizenship or a photo-copy of a certified US birth certificate accompanied by a US military identification card or US military discharge papers. Plus the individual’s social security number either verbalized or by presenting the card must be obtained. The applying for a non driver photo ID will also need the proof of Missouri residential address which can be a utility bill, paycheck, government check, mortgage document, property tax receipt, housing rental contract, bank statement or a homeless shelter address.