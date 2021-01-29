Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips has charged 29-year-old Ethan Mark Bentley, Rulo, NE, for allegedly starting an arson fire in the Nodaway County Jail at about 7:57 pm, January 14.

The arson investigation was conducted by the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office and Investigator Travis Cochenour of the Nodaway County Sheriff’s office. Phillips formally charged Bentley with arson in the first degree, a class B felony, in that the defendant knowingly damaged an inhabitable structure, and did so by starting a fire at a time when persons were present. This event recklessly placed such persons in danger of death or serious physical injury. Phillips also noted that Bentley is a “prior and persistent offender” having been found guilty of two or more felonies committed at different times. Bentley has four felony convictions in Nebraska during a time span of 2012 to 2015.

At the time of the fire, Bentley was being held in the Nodaway County Jail on charges stemming from an incident that took place on January 6 in Maryville. Maryville Public Safety officers attempted to stop a vehicle allegedly driven by Bentley after a witness reported seeing a man assaulting a woman in the moving car. Officers attempted to stop Bentley in his vehicle and Bentley refused to yield. A pursuit started. It is alleged that during the pursuit, Bentley intentionally drove head-on into a Maryville Public Safety car involved in the pursuit. Both vehicles were totaled. During his arrest, Bentley is alleged to have assaulted an officer. Phillips charged Bentley with two counts of first degree assault, a class A felony. A class D felony of domestic assault, first degree property damage and a class E felony of resisting a lawful stop was also placed by Phillips.