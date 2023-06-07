The North American Trail Ride Conference (NATRC) will once again conduct a competitive trail riding (CTR) clinic and two competitive trail rides at the Mozingo Lake Equestrian Park. This year’s event is scheduled for the weekend of June 24-25.

The clinic and rides are open to anyone who enjoys time on the trail with their horse. Participants will learn how to bring their trail riding enjoyment to a whole new level through competitive trail riding. Some of the best trail riders in the four-state region will provide hands-on instruction as a part of the clinic.

A NATRC competitive trail ride is a distance sport competition that covers a measured and marked distance within a specified window of time. It is a great family activity because it is open to riders ages 8+ and all equine breeds.

The judging begins at the preliminary examination and ends at the final examination. Judges evaluate the equines, horses, ponies, and mules, on condition, soundness and trail manners. They evaluate the riders on horsemanship, as it applies to trail riding, and caring for horses naturally, without drugs or artificial appliances, during and after a day on the trail. The emphasis is on education, safety and sportsmanship in a fun, family-oriented environment.

The event goals are to increase awareness about NATRC and competitive trail riding, to enhance the partnership between riders and their horses, and to showcase the facilities and horse trails at Mozingo Lake.

Ride manager, John Zeliff, explains, “NATRC is a non-profit organization that sanctions distance competitive trail rides across the country for riders of all equine breeds and from all disciplines. For over 60 years, through these rides, we have been educating horse owners about how to care for and manage horses ridden over long distances. The competitors are friendly, welcoming, and helpful to new contestants. In addition, NATRC is offering a free membership to all first-time members in 2023.”

The Mozingo Lake clinic will start with participant check-in at 8:00 am, Saturday June 24. Clinic presentations will start promptly at 8:30 am and will conclude at noon.

In addition to the clinic, two Leisure Division (LeD) CTRs will be offered, one each on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Saturday afternoon’s LeD ride will begin with the check in of riders at 12:30 followed by a rider briefing at 1. Horses will be checked in beginning at 1:30 and riders will be timed out at 2:30 pm. Sunday’s LeD ride will begin with rider check in at 8 am with a rider briefing at 8:30. Check in of horses will start at 9 and riders will time out at 10 am.

The distance for each ride will be 10-12 miles at a pace of approximately 3.5 mph. There will be one horse pulse and respiration check and 3 to 5 judging observations. The trails are barefoot equine friendly.

Since these rides are nationally sanctioned NATRC rides, members will earn points towards regional year-end awards and mileage. Horse and rider teams will be scored and placed first through sixth.

For clinic and ride details follow this link natrcr6.org/schedule/ and click on Mozingo Lake Clinic and Ride to view the clinic and ride information page and to get signed up today

For more information email john@springvalleycarriages.com or call 660.562.8878.