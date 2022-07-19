The 128 Maryville Young Players, a 2022 summer musical theater camp attendees, are presenting “The Wizard of Oz,” Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24 at the Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School. Elphaba cast practices the jitterbug number at rehearsal, July 12 in the photo.

Glenda cast is presenting at 7 pm, Friday and 2 pm, Saturday. Elphaba cast performs at 7 pm, Saturday and 2 pm, Sunday. All seats are reserved and cost $6. Buy tickets online or at the door.