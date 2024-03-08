Due to a technical error in the Maryville Aquatic Survey, Maryville Park and Recreation (MPR) is asking citizens to retake it for additional feedback.

The new survey can be found at Maryville Aquatic Survey, surveymonkey.com. MPR released this statement on the new survey.

“Due to a technical error in the survey made by our project consultant Waters Edge, we are kindly asking community members to retake the Maryville Aquatic Survey. Additional feedback submitted previously to the last question is preserved, therefore, you do not need to resubmit any additional feedback in the open comment question of the updated survey. Thank you for your understanding, patience and participation.”