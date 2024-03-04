The Mozingo Lake Recreation Advisory Board met on February 22 to hear updates.

Douglas Haile, Maryville, was in attendance to ask the board about letting him use a cart on the Watson 9. The board had a discussion and will continue to research on the subject.

Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw gave updates. Progress continues on the Visitors Center. Northwest Technical School students have installed all of the windows and Maryville Glass and Lock crew has recently installed doors. Staff is still hoping for a May opening at this time. Park maintenance has been doing a lot with the Visitors Center as well, working on the parking lot and will soon be moving to internet wiring and painting.

Staff is currently trying to figure out how much harvested clay they will need to turn the Bunker 9 Hole into a grass bunker on the golf course.

A boat was approved for purchase at a recent city council meeting, so staff can begin lake sampling starting in May. The buoy system will also be installed this spring/summer for additional testing data.

Mozingo staff currently has bids out for a zero turn mower, and for cement work for the golf cart parking area.

Colby Pankau will be starting as a full-time park maintenance technician next week. Mozingo is also currently hiring part time and seasonal workers.

Todd Stagner’s term has run out and he chose not to serve, and Salina Foreman has resigned effective immediately. Jenny McComb was approved by the council as a new member to serve a three-year deal.