Mosaic Life Care Hospice is hosting events to help community members create their Advance Directives. These events are a free service to the community.

The organizers remind individuals of these points.

There are two legal documents you must have signed to ensure your healthcare wishes are met if you are unable to speak for yourself:

1) Durable power of attorney for healthcare – you can name up to three people you wish to make decisions about your healthcare if you can not speak for yourself.

2) Healthcare directive – you can detail the type of healthcare you wish to have.

If you don’t have these two documents signed, Missouri state regulations will not allow your loved ones to step in to make decisions for your healthcare. Verbal consent, marriage certificate or a will are not sufficient documents for someone to make healthcare decisions for you if you can’t speak for yourself. At the event, the legal documents will be notarized, and you will be given the original copies. Mosaic staff will also file the paperwork to your Mosaic medical record.

In Maryville, the first event will be from 11 am to 1 pm, Tuesday, April 19 at the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. The second will be one from 3 to 5 pm, Tuesday, April 26 at Roger’s Pharmacy.