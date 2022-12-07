“This year we have over 350 nativity sets on display,” said Dakota Redford, curator at the museum. “This is one of the largest displays in the Midwest, and we are happy to be able to make it available to the public.”
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 East Bird Street in Hamilton. The museum is housed in the 102-year old historic Hamilton High School Building. Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Friday and from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturdays. There is an admission charge.
