Men’s Basketball Per Capita, NCAA Div. I, 2024

The eastern half of the country dominates per capita production of men’s major college basketball players. A line from Louisiana through Illinois and onto Maryland in the east includes states that are well above the national average (norm) in production. A little more than 14% of the 5,375 players are foreign. Canada, Australia, England, Nigeria, Senegal and France lead the way. March Madness will soon let us know if the majority of successful NCAA Division I programs, also call this area home.