The Maryville City Council voted to approve the $44,866,555 budget for FY2021-22 that began October 1 during its special meeting September 30.

The new financial plan for the city is the largest ever in Maryville’s history. Yet there are several other facets to the coming year’s revenues and expenditures that are to be determined later during the year including the new water-sewer rates structure revenues and the expenditure of the American Recovery Act funds that are anticipated to be $1.170 million for the coming year.

The recent water-sewer rate study, prepared by NewGen Strategies & Solutions, Annapolis, MD, was presented by Eric Callocchia, executive consultant at the September 27 council meeting. The study spoke to revenue requirements, cost of services and utility pricing of the future water and sewer service. His report spoke to the necessary increase of water rates of 25 percent and sewer rates of 50 percent for the coming year. Then for the next four years water rates would be reduced to three percent. If the city decides to build a new water treatment plant, estimated at $20 million, the water rates would need to increase in 2027 by 30 percent.

Much of these details still need to be ironed out as the largest customer of the Maryville water sales is the Public Water Supply of Nodaway County (Rural Water) and the rate the city decides to charge would determine the Rural Water leadership’s next move.

The 2021-22 revenues of $47,215,836 will equal the expenditures and the actual operating expenses are expected to be $22,876,521. Capital outlay will add $20,460,724 financing over 45 line items while there is $3,878,591 in debt service. There is $14,186,962 in beginning resources that is carrying over in revenue.

The council named five strategic goals for the coming year.

• Efficiently Implement Improvements to the South Main Corridor

• Redevelop the Physical, Economic and Cultural Viability of Downtown Maryville

• Improve the Overall Quality of Water from Mozingo Lake

• Maintain and Improve Infrastructure and Facilities

• Ensure Fiscal Sustainability and Good Governance

Many of the projects and priorities included in this budget align with these goals as well as the Maryville Comprehensive Plan.

Major initiatives included in the budget include the construction of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, expansion of the RV campground and boat dock replacements at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, asphalt mill and overlay street repair, trail construction, equipment replacements, water treatment pilot plant and premium pay to assist with the recruitment and retention of law enforcement officers.