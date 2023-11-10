By Morgan Guyer

Senior Goalkeeper Jaxson Staples stood in between the sticks a couple hours after Maryville and Cristo Rey, Kansas City, started the Class 1 District 8 Championship. The all-state keeper was brimming with confidence, and he had every reason to be, saving all three kicks he faced to help give Maryville the 4-1 penalty kick victory.

Regulation wasn’t enough to decide the contest, and neither was the overtime period, as the game was tied 1-1 heading into penalty kicks. Maryville sent their senior leader and best player Kason Teale out to take the first kick, and he was able to squeeze it in. Freshman Tate McCollum slotted the second home, and then junior Anmol Prabhakar sent the winning penalty kick past the keeper, sending the Maryville players and fans into celebration.

Maryville started the game on the front foot, creating some good chances in the opening minutes. Then, senior Ian Stephenson got the opening goal, tapping it in from a few yards away just ten minutes in. Cristo Rey were able to get a good chance late in the first half, but what looked like a sure goal was blocked off the line by senior Boyd Gallaher. The Spoofhounds went into half with the slim 1-0 advantage.

The second half was much of the same, as Maryville was able to get some good chances throughout. Cristo Rey would not fold however, and would score a long range goal halfway through the second period. Neither team were able to score any goals in the two 15 minutes overtime periods, and Maryville was able to get the win in penalty kicks.

Maryville has now won three straight district championships, and will face off against College Heights Christian in Joplin on November 11 in the quarterfinals.