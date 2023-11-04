The Maryville Rotary Club is sponsoring a Pickleball tourney to benefit the eradication of polio from the planet.

Pickleball vs Polio Classic, a doubles tournament, will begin at 9 am, Saturday, November 18 at the Maryville High School FEMA gym. The first 16 teams will have a round robin match and then a tourney from those results.

The team entry fee is $60 and includes a t-shirt.

Rotary began the fight against polio in 1979. Over three billion children have been immunized. There is presently a 99.9 percent reduction in polio cases across the globe.

For more information, contact Rotarian Mark Kempf, 660.254.1497 or via email mkempf@bankwithsouthern.com.