Maryville residents Eric and Kara Couts, Tim Auffert and Ryan Hackett were among several volunteers filling sand bags on March 19 to stave off the rising Missouri River waters from the city of Craig.

Northwest Missouri State University and Nodaway County Commissioners sent several pallets to aid the effort.

On the morning of March 20, the levee was breached and town officials announced the immediate evacuation of the remaining residents. The town was inundated with water later in the day.