March Madness is upon us. This proportional symbol map displays the NCAA Div. I basketball teams that have amassed the highest AP Top 25 rankings over the past five years. The largest symbols include, Villanova, Kansas, Virginia, North Carolina and Duke. These programs tend to lie within the basketball heartland or core area. Successful teams over this time period that are not in this year’s NCAA include Arizona, West Virginia, Xavier, Notre Dame, Wichita State and SMU. Good Luck with your brackets!