After the Maryville City Council held a strategic planning session for an hour on August 12, Mayor Rachael Martin opened the regular meeting with a public hearing and a gallery of citizens and businessmen ready to address the leadership.

The public hearing topic was changing the parking rule on North Alco Avenue between West 16th and West 17th. No citizen spoke.

Jay Straub, a fisherman who is on Mozingo Lake “six days a week,” brought several maintenance and public safety issues which have been brought to public view on social media. Straub noted the recent posts on Facebook about the growth of weeds around the boat ramps and docks seemed to surprise the city staff. He said it had been an issue all summer.

He continued with the question, “Where is the water patrol?” Public Safety Director Keith Wood addressed him by saying the unit is called Lake Patrol and their duties are not only on the water. Straub gave an example of his frustration recently when a boat of people pulled up near his fishing area and began blaring out obscene music from their boat’s speakers. “What if there had been children nearby? I called Public Safety. Nothing.” He suggested there should be a stronger presence of law enforcement on the lake. He also questioned the compliance of the length of some of the boats on the lake and the speed the boats travel on the lake.

His final concern was the death of the carp fish earlier in summer. He asked if it was due to toxic spray and if this will affect other fish? He was assured by Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland it was caused by a species-specific virus and would not infect any other fish.

Martin thanked Straub for his comments and said she would speak with Wood about his lake patrol questions.

Other business included:

• Authorized the closing of North Market between Second and Fourth streets and Third Street from Vine to Main streets for the annual community pep rally from 6:30 to 8 pm, Thursday, August 15.

• Also approved the closing of several streets beginning at the First United Methodist Church for Ben’s Stockings of Hope 5K/2 Mile Walk at 8:30 am, Saturday, September 7. The only contingency was proof of liability insurance naming Maryville as additionally insured.

• Approved the policy to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for the officials.

• Set an ordinance about the parking concerns on North Alco Avenue between West 16th and West 17th.

• Annexed property owned by the Northwest Foundation of 67 acres located west of Icon Road and southwest of Donaldson Westside Park for future development. City Manager Greg McDanel reported no written objections were received.

• Authorized a lot split of 962 South Walnut property owned by Manuel W. Runez.

• Approved a one-year extension contract for the operation of the transfer station contract with Maryville Transfer, LLC. The current contract expires on August 31. Maryville Transfer is a local cooperative including the companies of Klosek’s Trash Service, Mozingo Sanitation and Gaskill & Son Trash Service.

• Ordered a contract with Rodriguez Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Kansas City, KS, for sanitation sewer conversion project. The company was the single bidder on the second round of requests for proposals. The council approved the project in an amount not-to-exceed $143,231.50 for sanitary sewer construction located near 13th and Mulberry streets.

Under reports on the agenda, McDanel told the public safety facility contractor will receive the notice to proceed on August 15, and with pride, he noted Nodaway County has been designated as the second place area of 40 places young people are moving to in the US by24/7 Wall St. as published in USA Today.

The council went into closed session for two topics: real estate and personnel. Several staff members remained with the council including the interim city clerk, the human resources manager, the assistant city manager and the city manager.