Downtown Trick or Treat organizer, Kathyrn Rice came to the October 26 Maryville City Council meeting requesting to close the downtown streets with appropriate barricades for the Thursday, October 29 event.

She explained the lack of liability insurance available and presented the list of businesses that approved the event’s street closures for the two hours on October 29.

After several questions from council members Rachael Martin, Tye Parsons and Jason McDowell, McDowell made the motion to approve the request to close the streets which passed 4-1 with Parsons being the only dissenting vote.

City Manager Greg McDanel confirmed since the council directed staff to close the streets, then the city insurance would be in effect and the city would be considered a sponsor.

McDanel gave an abbreviated COVID-19 update, plus he noted general guidance for celebration of Halloween within the residential area of the city.

Other business the council addressed included:

• Authorization of the contract with Premier Pyrotechnics, Richland, for July 4th celebration at $25,000 for the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park event Saturday, July 3.

• Agreed to execute an extension of the contract for animal control and other services with the New Nodaway Humane Society for $61,200 until September 30, 2021.

• Approved the contract of obligation with a financial assurance instrument with MDNR for the post-closure of the landfill at $1,666,925 with a decrease of $62,971. This is the 11th anniversary of the closure.

• Annexed the Dredge-Zirfas property at 24646 Business Highway 71.

• Authorized a lot split for property owned by Jim Logsdon located at 723 East Seventh Street.

• Approved a contract with All Traffic Solutions, Herndon, VA for the purchase of portable changeable signs at $25,940 for two units.

• Agreed to purchase a JD Gator 4×4 XUV and a Boss snow blade from Ag Power, Maryville, for $17,800. The unit has a Kawasaki motor.

• Approved a purchase of a self serve fueling equipment for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport from QTPOD, Dallas, TX, for $12,245 along with a $945 annual subscription agreement, plus estimated $2,500 electrical installation.

Reports

McDanel told the South Main’s mill and overlay project from Lincoln to Halsey is still planned for Herzog to do next week and staff is working with The Estates with their development plans, downtown traffic controllers to be bid soon, $5,000 was given from the Tourism Committee to Uniquely Nodaway marketing campaign plus $1,000 for social media to encourage the out-of-town customer to come to town.

The council went into closed session for the topic of real estate dealings.