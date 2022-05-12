The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce will hold a Legislative Coffee on Thursday, May 19 in the upper level of the county’s Administration Center, 403 N. Market Street, Maryville.

The coffee event, sponsored by United Electric Cooperative, will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 am.

Maryville Chamber of Commerce members and interested citizens are welcome to attend. The Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee will host state legislators as featured guests.

State Senator Dan Hegeman and State Representative Allen Andrews will provide a wrap-up analysis of the recent state legislative session. There will be time for questions and answers.