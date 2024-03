A benefit luncheon will be held from 11 am to 2 pm, Sunday, March 10 for Charles and Donna Smith’s expenses due to their January house fire.

The freewill donation luncheon will feature soups, salads and desserts. Donations may be sent directly to Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville, in care of Charles and Donna Smith.

The event is hosted by the Pickering Lions Club, Maryville Host and Pride Lions Clubs and the Pickering United Methodist Church.