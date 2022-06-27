The shower was sponsored by Community Services, in partnership with Home State Health and Healthy Blue. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Catholic Charities USA, Nodaway County Health Center and Easter Seals had booths at the June 15 event, providing information and resources.

Nodaway County Health Center worker Deanna Bowers gives a mother a gift bag

Mosaic Medical Center hosts blood drive

The Community Blood Center held a blood drive on June 15 at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville. All presenting donors received a free pair of tickets to a Kansas City Royals game. Above: Jill Henry, a Conception resident and frequent blood donor relaxes after she donates.

It was a successful drive, with 55 registered donors and 50 total units of blood collected. The Community Blood Center is hosting two more drives this summer from 9 am to 3 pm, August 1 and from 11 am to 7 pm, August 2. Those will both take place at First Baptist Church, 121 E Jenkins Street, Maryville. The center leaders are encouraging people to donate. For additional details, contact Betty Tinker at 861.351.9308.