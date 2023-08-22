The Nodaway County Historical Society will host Madeline Rislow, PhD, for a free program at 1 pm, Sunday, August 27, at the Nodaway County Museum, 110 N. Walnut Street, Maryville.

Rislow is an art historian, currently serving as the senior manager of learning and engagement at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures in Kansas City. She has taught art history at the Kansas City Art Institute, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and most recently, Missouri Western State University, where she was an associate professor and director of art history. While she is a specialist in Italian Renaissance art, she has also published and presented on contemporary art, virtual reality and popular culture through varied frameworks.

Rislow will talk about the history of toys and will discuss how the two Kansas City women’s love for toys grew to become a national museum. In addition to learning more about the origins of The National Museum of Toys of Miniatures, visitors can reminisce about their own favorite toys and view the museum’s interactive toy room, which is available for children of all ages for hands-on activities.

This program is free and open to the public, due to the Missouri Humanities Council, the State Historical Society of Missouri, and the Missouri Speakers’ Bureau funding.

The Nodaway County Historical Society is a non-profit museum and welcomes all donations. For more information, contact the museum by phone at 660.582.8176, by email at nchsmuseum@gmail.com, or online at nodawaymuseum.wixsite.com/nchs .