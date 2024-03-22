Karen Kay Klemme, 80, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born April 8, 1943, in Maquoketa, IA, to Raymond and Helen McCutcheon Klemme. She was a graduate of Maquoketa High School.

Ms. Klemme settled in Maryville, where she had worked for Uniroyal, Northwest Missouri State University and eventually retired from Eveready.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Tom Stephens, and granddaughter, Kelsey Anne Gage.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy (Brad) Gage; three granddaughters, Hannah (Quayde) Bauman, Madesen (Mitchell) Officer and Peyton Gage and her fiancé, Cooper Hudson; one great-granddaughter, Mya Officer; brother, Gerald (Yonnie) Klemme; sisters, Carol (Mike) Williams and Linda Stephens; and brother, Rick (Joan) Klemme; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, March 23 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, March 22 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.