The district competition for the Elks National Hoop Shoot was held January 27 in Cameron. Representing Maryville Lodge#760 and advancing to the state competition February 3 in Eureka are: Annalee Livengoo, Tarkio; Blakey Bogart, King City; Charley Parsons, King City and Jaxon Emerson, Nodaway-Holt. Also representing Lodge #760 at districts were Max Hiatt, Worth County and Layton Stoll, St. Gregory.