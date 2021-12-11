Holiday adventures await in the ‘good life’ state

By Jacki Wood

‘Tis the Season to take a day trip.

After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many holiday events last year, a host of holly jolly activities await a quick trek north to Nebraska.

Nebraska City

Christmas at the Mansion returns to the Arbor Lodge Mansion, 2600 Arbor Avenue. Enjoy holiday-themed collections, vintage décor and festive music. The event runs weekends through December 19 and is included with lodge ticket purchase. Special events include a Christmas Tea on December 12 and a Christmas Murder Mystery Dinner on December 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Info: arbordayfarm.org or 402.873.7222.

Reindeer Chase at the Tree Adventure, 2611 Arbor Avenue, is a fun-for-all ages scavenger hunt to discover where reindeer are hiding. The chase is available through December 23 and is included with Tree Adventure admission.

Info: arbordayfarm.org or 402.873.8717.

Glass Blown Ornament Making will be held on December 11 and 18 at Arbor Day Farm. Participants will create up to five ornaments.

Info: arbordayfarm.org or 402-873-8733.

Visitors to Bethel Church’s Live Nativity, 2400 Central Avenue, will experience the true meaning of Christmas in the warmth of their cars. It runs December 11, 18, 19 and 24 and admission is a non-perishable food item.

Info: bethelchurch.com or 402.873.6218.

For more information on other businesses and attractions, visit nebraskacity.com.

Omaha

The Holiday Lights Festival runs through January 3. The display will illuminate the Old Market and surrounding streets from 10th to 13th and from Harney to Jackson. There will also be displays in North Omaha around 24th and Lake Streets and in South Omaha along 24th Street between L and Q streets.

The New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular begins at 7 pm on December 31 with viewing near CHI Health Event Center and TD Ameritrade Park.

Info: holidaylightsfestival.org or 402.345.5401.

Lauritzen Gardens hosts its Merry & Bright event featuring more than 7,500 colorful poinsettias and a 20-foot-tall poinsettia tree surrounded by model garden trains. Enjoy s’mores at the fire pits, play games and create art in the Family Chill Zone.

The exhibit runs through January 3 at 100 Bancroft Street and will be illuminated as Bright Nights each evening on December 10-23, 26-30 and January 2-3.

Info: lauritzengardens.org or 402.346.4002.

Christmas at Union Station features the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree and is open through January 9 at the Durham Museum, 801 South 10th Street.

Visit Santa from 10 am to noon and 1 to 3 pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays, and noon to 3 pm, Sundays. Talented local entertainers also perform during the Holiday Concert Series on Tuesdays and Saturdays through December 21.

Info: durhammuseum.org or 402.444.5071.

Winter Wonderland at Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Boulevard N in Bellevue, features a festive holiday display of decorated trees and wreaths from December 11 to January 3. Stroll along the Trail of Lights at the Riverview Boardwalk, warm up with hot cocoa or tea, decorate ornaments and listen to special holiday performances.

Info: fontenelleforest.org or 402.731.3140.

For more information on other businesses and attractions, check out visitomaha.com.

Lincoln

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children’s Zoo features a 40-foot Christmas tree, over 30 lit animal silhouettes, holiday train rides, a tree canopy light walk, light tunnel, a s’mores and hot cocoa station and more. It is open from 5:30 to 9 pm through December 30 at 1222 South 27th Street. Timed tickets are required.

Info: lincolnzoo.org or 402.475.6741.

Railyard Ice Rink Skating, a seasonal outdoor wintertime tradition, returns to The Railyard, 350 Canopy Street. Admission is free and skating is offered Tuesday through Sunday.

Info: railyardlincoln.com or 402.477.6767.

The Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company presents The Nutcracker, accompanied by the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra, on December 18 and 19 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 North 12th Street.

Info: lincolnmidwestballet.org or 402.472.4747.

For more information on other businesses and attractions, visit lincoln.org.