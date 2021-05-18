The April reports filed by Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunzinger follow:

Northeast Nodaway School, 126 South High School Avenue, Ravenwood, high priority

Routine inspection on April 6

Critical: Dishwasher heat sanitizer inadequate.

Non-Critical: Spillage on bottom shelf in storeroom, peeling paint on ceiling at the seam areas, ceiling stained above Glodgett oven, missing floor tiles under dishwasher and disposal sink.

Jefferson School, 37614 US Highway 136, Conception Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on April 8

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Walk-in cooler smells mildewy, some mildew on walls behind shelving, wooden floor and shelving in walk-in freezer sealed but getting worn.

North Nodaway School, 705 East Barnard, Hopkins, high priority

Routine inspection on April 13

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: One bottom shelf wooden board in dry storeroom needs sealed, stained ceiling tiles above warewashing line.

North Nodaway Elementary, 201 East Sixth, Pickering, high priority

Routine inspection on April 16

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

West Nodaway School, 17665 US Highway 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Routine inspection on April 19

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Floor damaged by floor drain by McCall refrigerator, flooring worn in walk-in cooler.

Break Time #311100, 1517 East First, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on April 20

Critical: Pan of bacon sitting on table at 81 degrees, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle by handsink near 3-bay sink, corrected on site, no handwashing signage by coffee station, water leakage on soda station machine and excessive frost in ice cream machine, bottom of McCall freezer is dirty, thermometers missing in McCall freezer, ceiling dirty around vent above 3-bay sink area.

Casey’s General Store #3786, 1925 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on April 20

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Iced coffee dispenser tubes not cut diagonally.

Casey’s General Store, #3430, 1719 East First, Maryvillle, medium priority

Routine inspection on April 20

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Stained ceiling tiles above north exit door, ice build up on floor of walk-in freezer, divider broken loose from wall between urinals.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on April 23

Critical: Can openers dirty, unlabeled spray bottle.

Non-Critical: Two boxes of j-cups and two lids stand on floor by downstairs shelving, no handwashing signage by handsink by ice machine, some soda box shelving not sealed or painted.

Maryville Middle School, 525 South Hills Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on April 26

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Unlabeled squirt bottle, bottled drinks in ice chest, after food truck delivery boxes still on floor, some peeling paint on back wall of dry storage room, door seal torn on Delfield refrigerator.

Eugene Field Elementary, 418 East Second Street, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on April 27

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Dollar General #1227, 1121 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on April 27

Critical: Robitussin Nightime Cough on clearance shelf expired 3/21, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Damaged/stained ceiling tile, loose/damaged floor tiles in backroom by door/electric panels, front door propped open.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on April 27

Critical: Question date marking as it relates to the time/temperature control, a few tubs dated “Wed.”

Non-Critical: Not all refrigerator units have thermometers, front counter has spillage over by the frozen dessert prep area, rodent bait station with spillage on floor in corner of wire rack storage, floor dirty in restrooms, sticky, grease/dirt buildup under wire rack shelving and grease spillage back by water heater, peeling paint on doorway to kitchen from lobby, restrooms dirty with trash on floor, several booths padding worn/torn, back door seal on backdoor.

Maryville High School, 1429 South Munn, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on April 28

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Bottled drinks in undrained ice.