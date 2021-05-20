Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/13/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Approved: Road and bridge equipment/fuel report; invoices to CSG Forte Payments, Inc., Thomson Reuters, Holt County Treasurer for a change of venue costs; Williams Lawn Seed, Nodaway County Ambulance and Rush Printing.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Missouri Department of Revenue for titling fees; to Hy-Vee, Graves Food and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies for June; to Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplement.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate(s) of Training for County Commissioners

The commission reviewed a denial letter/attachments of the first appeal on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Project #123424 (PA ID 147-99147-00.)

The commission left a second message for Nancy Pulley regarding serving a term on the Senate Bill 40 Board.

At 9:04 a.m., Burns made a motion to go into closed session pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel. All were in favor. The commission voted out of that closed session at 9:55. All were in favor.

A call was put in to Ron Scroggie, Enel – White Cloud Wind project to discuss tubes and Road #320. A follow-up call was made to a resident in Hughes Township regarding Road #782-783.

At 10:10 a.m., Burns made a motion to go into an emergency closed session pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel. All were in favor. The commission voted out of that closed session at 10:55. All were in favor.

The commissioners RSVP’d via phone for the Northwest District County Commissioners Meeting to be held in Andrew County Thursday, June 17.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was returned to a resident in Monroe Township regarding the wind turbines and the FAA for Enel – White Cloud Wind project.

A call was made to Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township trustee, regarding Road #782-783 in Hughes Township.

An inspection was made of a Road #285 in Union Township and Roads #372 and #375 in Polk Township.

The commission received a call from a Jackson Township resident regarding sewer lines.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 5/20/2021.