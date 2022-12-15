The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments during the month of November.

The Ministry Center, 971 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: November 2

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Planet Sub, 217 West 4th Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: November 3

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Dusty on east side of turbo fan unit.

Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 West Main, Burlington Jct, medium priority

Inspection date: November 7

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Wooden shelving not painted or sealed. Cloth towels in prep table fridge. Loose ceiling tile above hood and few stained tiles.

The Palms Bar and Grill, 422 North Buchanan, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 7

Criticals: Can opener in back kitchen is dirty. Bar soda dispenser nozzle dirty. Knife wedged between cooks prep table and warmer. Walk-in freezer frosting up, some exposed food and packing getting frosted.

Non-criticals: Bags of food on floor of storeroom. No paper towels at bar handsink, no signage at kitchen handsink. Upper baffle on ice maker has slime and mildew. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer. Ice scoop handles in ice at bar and kitchen soda dispenser ice bins. Ceiling tiles missing above kitchen soda, tea/coffee area, and above dishwasher in utility room. Loose above plate shelving. Floor dirty under shelving equipment and along walls in kitchen.

Re-inspection required on November 17. Corrected dirty bar soda dispenser on site, and all but one ceiling tile fixed. All other violations from November 7 inspection were corrected.

A&G Restaurant, 208 North Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 9

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Some dust and dirt build-up on ceilings in kitchen, and around HVAC vents.

American Legion 110, 1104 East 5th Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: November 10

Criticals: One of two air fryers dirty, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: None.

Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 10

Criticals: Lettuce, tomatoes and onions held above 41 degrees.

Non-criticals: Bin of bread crumbs with scoop handle in crumbs. Damaged flooring and wall around tilt kettle.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: November 15

Criticals: Ice in ice maker bin dirty, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Bad bottom door seal on dough retarder. Fan covers dirty on pizza oven. Some splatter on ceiling by dishwasher. Ceiling and wall dirty by HVAC vent and cooling unit. Cracked/taped light covers in restrooms.

Chris Cakes, 29242 Jade Road, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: November 16

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

B&G Catering, 203 East Bishop, Ravenwood, low priority

Inspection date: November 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Fit Republic/Lean Kitchen, 102 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: November 22

Criticals: Handsink inaccessible.

Non-criticals: Microwave slightly dirty. No thermometer inside fridge. Restroom trash can not covered.

Murphy USA, 1603 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: November 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Could not locate thermometers in fridge units. Badly rusted door frame on restroom door.

Clear Creek Grill and Bar, 103 North Depot, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Dirty door gasket on freezer in main kitchen. Unshielded lights in storehouse.

Hy-Vee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 28

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Box of cups stored on floor, corrected on site. Ceiling tile loose in corner by walk-in freezer.

Hy-Vee Dining, 1217 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 28

Criticals: Meat loaf in serving line held below 135 degrees, corrected on site and disposed of.

Non-criticals: Canned goods stored on floor, corrected on site. Pitted floor in dishroom and by fryers. Ceilings dirty around HVAC vent. Floors dirty under counters and equipment.

Applebee’s, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bad door seal on Traulsen freezer. Ceilings dirty around HVAC vents. Wall and floor tiles broke and missing by walk-in coolers plus grout missing by 3-bay sink. Several ceiling tiles missing.

Conception Abbey, 37174 State Hwy VV, Conception, high priority

Inspection date: November 30

Criticals: One spray wand in dishroom can hang below rim of sink.

Non-criticals: Bad door gasket on upper right door of four door fridge. Scoop handle in oat meal, corrected on site. Missing ceramic tiles throughout kitchen areas. Stained ceiling tiles in dishroom. Dead bugs in many light covers. No beard restraints.

William Coys, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: November 30

Criticals: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site.

Non-criticals: Bad door gaskets on prep tables. Wet nesting of a couple of containers, corrected on site. Ceilings dirty by speakers and lights covers by 3-bay sink.